Iran source says all US bases 'legitimate targets' if Israel attacks - Reuters
All US bases in the region would be considered legitimate targets for Tehran if Israel attacks, Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian source.
All US bases in the region would be considered legitimate targets for Tehran if Israel attacks, Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian source.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted Israel's Ramat David air base with ballistic missiles fired by the IRGC Aerospace Force.
The IRGC said the attack was a warning and that, if aggression is repeated, Iran's responses would be broader and include all US-Israeli targets in the region.
The IRGC added that Iran's acceptance of a ceasefire had been conditional on fire ending on all fronts, but that the United States and Israel had not adhered to their commitments.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have put their missile units on full alert after Israeli strikes on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut, with commanders requesting authorization from Mojtaba Khamenei’s office to launch missile attacks on Israel, two sources close to Iran’s military forces told Iran International.
In recent hours, senior IRGC commanders have sent a formal request to the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei seeking authorization to launch missile attacks on Israel, the two sources said.
Neither Khamenei nor his office has responded to the request, and it remains unclear whether the attack will be approved, the sources added.
The alert follows an earlier warning by Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, that northern Israel would be targeted by missile attacks if Beirut came under attack.
Following the IRGC’s evacuation warning, Israel temporarily refrained from a broad attack on Beirut after mediation and direct pressure from US President Donald Trump, and tensions subsided for a time. But Sunday’s Israeli fighter jet attacks on Dahiyeh have once again sharply raised the possibility of direct conflict.
Earlier, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for parliament’s National Security Committee, has also threatened Israel and declared that “tonight, one must await a response in the sky over the occupied territories.”
The sources said Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are concerned that staying silent over Israel’s attacks on Dahiyeh would encourage Israel to intensify its attacks on Hezbollah.
Military commanders also believe that failing to act on declared red lines would severely weaken morale among Hezbollah’s shaken rank and file and endanger the Islamic Republic’s standing among its allied groups.
At the same time, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of parliament, has also threatened that Iran will target US bases and interests in the region in response to these attacks.
In contrast, Masoud Pezeshkian’s government, expressing serious concern about these movements, has warned that any hasty action by the IRGC will give Israel the necessary pretext for a heavy retaliation and drag the country into another full-scale and devastating war.
According to information received by Iran International, Pezeshkian’s administration believes Iran is not currently in a position to enter a new conflict, and that a wider war would halt sensitive ongoing negotiations with the US and make the economic and military situation extremely difficult to control.
Regional governments are not in a position to demand reparations over war damages, Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, rejecting reports that Washington may use Iranian assets to compensate its allies.
“Iran’s assets are neither war spoils for Washington nor a payment fund for its allies,” Gharibabadi said.
"Any seizure, transfer, or allocation of Iran's property without the consent of the Iranian government is itself a new internationally wrongful act, giving rise to the responsibility of the United States—especially under conditions where it claims to seek negotiation and understanding—and will also prompt an appropriate response from Iran," he added.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government would be compelled to respond if state television and some media figures continued to direct what he described as unfair criticism toward the administration during wartime.
"Our colleagues in the government have always been careful to ensure that society's psychological calm is not threatened, and I have emphasized preserving unity and tolerating differences," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.
"However, when state television and some media activists direct the edge of unfair criticism toward the government during wartime conditions, we will be compelled to provide an appropriate response. This is not in the country's interest," he added.
Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said Tehran stood with Lebanon after the Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs in response to fire from the Iran-backed group toward northern Israel.
"The resistance of Lebanon is the soul of Iran," Ejei said on X.
"Now, with the Zionists' aggression, a cloud of sorrow has settled over Beirut's face. With this cloud of grief, hearts in Tehran have begun to tremble. We stand alongside the people and resistance of Lebanon," he added in another post on X.