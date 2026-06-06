Esmail Kowsari, a member of Iran’s parliament National Security Committee, said Washington has offered to release $24 billion in Iranian assets and accepted that half of the amount be paid through Qatar, but Tehran would not accept the pledge until it is implemented in practice.

“The Americans have said they will release $24 billion of Iran’s assets and have accepted that half of it be paid through Qatar, but until this is implemented in practice, we do not accept it,” Kowsari told the Didban Iran website.

He also said the US blockade must be lifted.

His remarks come as frozen Iranian assets, the blockade and control of Hormuz remain central sticking points in talks between Tehran and Washington.