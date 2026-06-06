Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned repeated Iranian attacks, saying the latest incident early Saturday was a direct threat to the lives of citizens and residents and to regional security and stability.

In a statement, the ministry said the attacks represented a “flagrant violation” of Kuwait’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

Kuwait said the attacks amounted to a dangerous escalation at a time when the international community is trying to halt fighting and prevent further regional escalation.

The ministry said the attacks could not be justified or accepted under any pretext.

Kuwait also said it retained the full right to take all necessary measures to protect its security and defend its territory and vital facilities against any attack or threat.