"Today, it is the United States is waiting for Iran's green light, and until we obtain all of our rights, we will not show that green light to anyone," Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said on Thursday.

"The United States is struggling for no reason. The sooner it delivers the rights of the Iranian nation, the better it will be for itself," he added.

Rezaei, a former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and currently a military advisor to Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, also said President Donald Trump wants to pressure Iran into accepting US conditions while keeping Tehran's demands in a vague state.