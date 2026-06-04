Marjane Satrapi, the Iranian-French artist, filmmaker and author of the autobiographical graphic novel Persepolis, has died aged 56, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Thursday.

"Her passing is that of a figure of French culture and of an artist enamored of freedom, whose work carried a universal message and had earned her immense international renown," the Elysee said in a statement.

A statement released by members of her family to AFP said she had died of "sadness" a little over a year after the death of her husband, Swedish actor, producer and screenwriter Mattias Ripa. No further information about the cause of her death was available.

Born in 1969, Satrapi spent her childhood in Tehran, was sent to Vienna as a teenager, returned to Iran to study fine arts and later settled in France.

She drew on that life of revolution, exile and return in Persepolis, a black-and-white memoir about her childhood during and after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. The book became an international success and was later adapted into an animated film that won the jury prize at Cannes and was nominated for an Academy Award.

Satrapi also became a prominent voice on exile, women's freedom and authoritarianism, often using her platform to denounce repression in Iran.