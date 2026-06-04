US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Kuwait’s foreign minister on Thursday and condemned Iran’s attacks on Kuwait International Airport and other parts of the country, while pledging continued US support for Kuwait’s security.

In a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al Sabah, Rubio "reiterated the commitment of the United States to Kuwait’s security, to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and restoration of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," the State Department said.

"The Secretary also condemned Iran’s outrageous and unacceptable attacks targeting Kuwait International Airport and other parts of the country and expressed condolences for those killed and injured in that attack," it added.

"We stand with the Kuwaiti people during this difficult time."



