Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was in Ali Khamenei’s office when the former supreme leader was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

"When I came out from under the rubble, I was only thinking about whether he had been targeted or not," Araghchi told Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen.

"After returning from the Geneva negotiations on Friday, I went to his office at 9 a.m. on Saturday to present my report," Araghchi said.

"My report was about the negotiations and the atmosphere that emerged on Friday, which made the possibility of war much greater," he said.

"The building where we were sitting was targeted, but the wing we were in remained intact," Araghchi said.

"I felt that, based on the normal course of work, the leader would definitely be in his office," he added.

"Although the possibility of war was high, the martyred leader's spirit prevented him from going to shelters," Araghchi said.



