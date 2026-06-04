The UN nuclear watchdog sent a report to member states on Thursday repeating its calls on Iran to urgently inform the agency of the fate of its enriched uranium since its atomic sites were bombed a year ago and let inspections resume fully, Reuters reported, citing a confidential report.
"The Director General has emphasized to Iran that it is indispensable and urgent to implement effectively the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) Safeguards Agreement ... and that its implementation cannot be suspended by Iran under any circumstances," the International Atomic Energy Agency report said, according to Reuters.
The Mossad armed Kurdish militias with weapons seized from Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon as part of a plan to bring down the Iranian regime, Ynet reported.
The CIA was also involved in the plan to arm the Kurds, but US President Donald Trump ultimately canceled it under pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the report said.
The Kurds received assistance in the form of money and vehicles and were armed with light weapons, anti-tank missiles, grenades and mortar shells, the report added.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was in Ali Khamenei’s office when the former supreme leader was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.
"When I came out from under the rubble, I was only thinking about whether he had been targeted or not," Araghchi told Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen.
"After returning from the Geneva negotiations on Friday, I went to his office at 9 a.m. on Saturday to present my report," Araghchi said.
"My report was about the negotiations and the atmosphere that emerged on Friday, which made the possibility of war much greater," he said.
"The building where we were sitting was targeted, but the wing we were in remained intact," Araghchi said.
"I felt that, based on the normal course of work, the leader would definitely be in his office," he added.
"Although the possibility of war was high, the martyred leader's spirit prevented him from going to shelters," Araghchi said.
The office of Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi called on Iranians abroad to hold gatherings around June 16 to mark the birthday of Majidreza Rahnavard, a protester executed after Iran’s 2022 nationwide protests, and to use World Cup matches to display the lion-and-sun flag and images of protesters killed by the Islamic Republic.
The call comes as Iran’s team is due to be based in Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup, while playing its group-stage matches in Los Angeles and Seattle. Several outlets have reported that FIFA plans to ban Iran’s pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag at the tournament.
The statement said the World Cup provided a rare opportunity to bring the voice of the Iranian people to the world.
"Now is the time to show up; the time for even greater unity under Iran’s national flag," Pahlavi's office said.
It called on Iranians in North America to gather in large numbers inside and outside stadiums and show what it described as "the will and determination of a united nation to reclaim its homeland."
Footage showing an Iranian drone striking Kuwait airport was fabricated by Iran's adversaries, a military source told Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards.
The source said drones launched by the IRGC Aerospace Force toward US targets in Kuwait struck during overnight operations, whereas the widely circulated videos and images showed daylight conditions, suggesting they were unrelated to the attack.
The comments appeared to contradict earlier remarks by IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi, who said damage to Kuwait airport's passenger terminal had been caused by errors in US Patriot air defense systems.
Supporters of the ultra-hardline Paydari Front were removed earlier this week from nightly state-organized rallies backing the Islamic Republic, in an apparent effort to contain hardline pressure as talks with the United States continue, Iran International has learned.
Supporters of the ultra-hardline Paydari Front were removed earlier this week from nightly pro-government rallies held in support of the Islamic Republic, Iran International has learned.
According to the information obtained by Iran International, the order to keep Paydari supporters away from the gatherings was issued after requests by President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who also heads Tehran’s negotiating team.
Protesters carrying placards opposing concessions on the nuclear issue have also been removed from the state-backed rallies, according to the same information.