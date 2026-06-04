US Representative Tim Burchett said on Wednesday he was not concerned about a House-passed measure seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers regarding Iran, saying it was unlikely to advance in the Senate.

Burchett said Democrats brought the measure to a vote when several Republican lawmakers were absent. “It won’t go anywhere in the Senate, I am not really worried about it,” he posted on X.

Burchett also said the United States should ensure Iran’s uranium stockpile is secured, adding, “We better get that uranium out of the ground or they will be using it on us over there, so we will see what happens.”