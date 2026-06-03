Iran official disputes Trump nuclear pledge claim - CNBC
An Iranian official disputed US President Donald Trump's assertion that Tehran had agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons, calling the characterization "misleading" and inconsistent with Iran's longstanding position, CNBC reported.
The official, who asked not to be named to discuss private negotiations, told CNBC that Iran, as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, has always maintained that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful and has "never sought nuclear weapons."
The official said framing the issue as a new agreement falsely implied that Iran had previously been pursuing nuclear arms, contradicting what Tehran describes as its "declared policy and international obligations," according to CNBC.