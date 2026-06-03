Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expected regime change in Iran because the country's current leadership had been "enormously" weakened, but said he could not predict when that would happen.

"You can’t quite predict when a regime like that goes under," Netanyahu said in an interview with CNBC. "You didn’t predict it in a number of cases: Not in Romania, and not in the fall of the Berlin Wall, and nobody predicted it, but it happened. Why? Because the cracks were propagating underneath."

"In fact, you have enormous cracks right now in Iran, and you can’t predict when it’ll happen," he said.

"But I said yesterday in a public forum here ... 'Look, I believe that ultimately these cracks will propagate and the regime will fall, and we’ll do our best,'" Netanyahu added.

"I think that we have to help the Iranian people to bring down this regime, and that hasn’t changed, but it’s not going to happen, you know, exactly at the moment of our choosing," he said.

"I think they’ve been enormously weakened," Netanyahu added.