Iran's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Hassan Mosallavi (Torfi), a 38-year-old political prisoner, on charges of "waging war against God" and "membership in Arab groups opposed to the Islamic Republic," Karun Human Rights Organization reported.

The rights group said the ruling was communicated to Mosallavi, in recent days at Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz, in southwestern Iran.

Mosallavi was arrested by security forces in 2022 and sentenced to death in absentia in August 2023 by Mehran Mehmannavaz, head of Branch 1 of the Mahshahr Revolutionary Court, the report said.

He had previously been arrested in 2019 along with several Arab cultural activists and spent more than 10 months in detention, the group added.