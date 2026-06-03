US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not need troops on the ground against Iran, saying bombing had destroyed much of its military.

“We don't need boots on the ground,” Trump said in an interview with Pod Force One released on Wednesday.

“We wiped out much of their military with just bombing,” he said. “We didn't put everybody on the ground. You don't want to do that.”

Trump said the situation was “rapidly evolving” and moving in a positive direction.

“They're not going to have a nuclear weapon and lots of other good things are going to happen,” he said.