A possible memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington would be implemented through a four-stage mechanism if finalized and agreed, Saeed Ajorlou, a member of Iran’s negotiating delegation’s media team said in excerpts of an interview published by IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency on Wednesday.
Ajorlou said the first stage would be the end of the war and the complete halt of military action, covering all parties and all fronts, including Iran, the United States and Tehran's regional allied groups.
He said the second stage would involve "executive and tangible measures," including arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of the blockade, the removal of oil restrictions and sanctions, and the release of part of Iran’s blocked assets and resources.
The third stage would focus on talks about sanctions and the nuclear file, after the implementation of concrete and verifiable measures, Ajorlou said.
He added that the fourth stage would involve forming a monitoring committee to implement the understanding and follow up on the commitments of both sides.