Exiled Iranian Princess Noor Pahlavi said on Tuesday that her family was fighting for Iranians who have been denied freedom for 47 years.

Speaking at the 2026 Oslo Freedom Forum, she said her father, Prince Reza Pahlavi, and her family seek free elections in Iran.

“My father's goal, and ours as a family, is singular: a transition to free and fair elections in which Iranians decide their future. We are not fighting for a throne, we are fighting for freedom for a people who have been denied it for 47 years,” Princess Noor said.

“There is no neutral handshake,” she told the forum. “You are either standing with 92 million Iranians fighting for freedom, or you are shaking the bloody hands of those murdering them.”