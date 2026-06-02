Bahrain bans citizens from travel to Iran, Iraq
Bahrain banned its citizens from traveling to Iran and Iraq because of ongoing security tensions, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.
Bahrain banned its citizens from traveling to Iran and Iraq because of ongoing security tensions, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday night that the foundations of Iran’s ruling system had “cracked” and that it would eventually fall.
Speaking at a farewell ceremony for outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea, Netanyahu said Iran had already paid a heavy price, according to a statement form the prime minister’s office.
“The foundations of this terrorist regime in Iran have cracked. It will never return to what it was, and I tell you – it will fall in the end,” Netanyahu said.
He also warned that anyone plotting against Israel would fail and pay a heavy price.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday night that the foundations of Iran’s ruling system had “cracked” and that it would eventually fall.
Speaking at a farewell ceremony for outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea, Netanyahu said Iran had already paid a heavy price, according to a statement form the prime minister’s office.
“The foundations of this terrorist regime in Iran have cracked. It will never return to what it was, and I tell you – it will fall in the end,” Netanyahu said.
He also warned that anyone plotting against Israel would fail and pay a heavy price.
“Let anyone who plots evil against Israel know that their schemes will fail. The price they will pay will be heavy indeed,” he said.
Netanyahu praised the Mossad as one of Israel’s major global “brands” and thanked Barnea for 30 years of service, including five years as its director.
Barnea urges regime change in Iran
The outgoing Mossad chief also said Israel should remain committed to toppling Iran’s ruling system.
Barnea said the Islamic Republic was at its weakest after the recent war and that Israel should “complete the job.”
“I believed, and I still believe, that a change in the reality in Iran by virtue of toppling the regime is a possible and achievable goal,” Barnea said.
He said such a goal would require “persistence, a cool head, and commitment to the mission.”
“This mission must remain as our top priority,” he added.
UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday that countries in the region, including Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, were paying the price for Iran’s “inflated regional ambitions.”
He said no country’s regional role should come at the expense of shared security, stability and prosperity.
“A review is required and inevitable on clear grounds: respect for sovereignty, good neighborliness, and non-interference in the affairs of others,” he wrote in a post on X.
A senior official at Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command said on Tuesday that the United States was seeking the Islamic Republic’s “full surrender.”
Mohammad Jafar Asadi, the headquarters’ deputy inspector, said there would be war if surrender was not an option.
“When there is no surrender, war lies ahead, and we have not yet revealed all our winning cards,” he said.
Iran was still reviewing the final text of a possible memorandum of understanding with the United States and has not yet sent a response, semi-official Mehr News reported on Tuesday, citing an informed source.
“America’s record of breaking commitments and historical mistrust have led Iran to take a very strict approach to the issue,” said the source, described as close to Iran’s negotiating team.
The source also said Iran was seeking “real benefit” based on past experience.