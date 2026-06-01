US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hezbollah representatives, and that both sides had agreed to halt attacks.

"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," he added.