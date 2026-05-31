Iran’s nuclear and missile setbacks buy US and Israel time - FDD
Iran’s missile and nuclear programs are tightly interconnected and must be assessed as a single strategic challenge, according to Mark Dubowitz, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), who argues that recent setbacks have significantly delayed Tehran’s ability to advance both capabilities in parallel.
Regardless of debate over policy approaches, the current situation has given the United States and Israel additional time by slowing Iran’s combined missile and nuclear advancement and complicating its path toward a deployable nuclear arsenal, he argued on Saturday in a post on X.
“The missile threat has been severely blunted, the nuclear timeline has been pushed back, and Tehran’s path to a deployable nuclear arsenal has become far more complicated and perilous,” Dubowitz added.