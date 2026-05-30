Trump warned Iran to make deal or face military option, Hegseth says
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump recently told cabinet members that Iran could either accept a deal ensuring it does not obtain a nuclear weapon or face the alternative represented by the Pentagon chief.
“We were in a cabinet meeting just a couple of days ago, and the president said, ‘Hey, it will be a great deal,’” Hegseth said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore on Friday. “And if Iran doesn’t want to make a great deal that ensures they don’t get a nuclear weapon, they can deal with the guy on my left.”