A vocal faction of Iranian hard-liners is seeking to derail negotiations with the United States as the two sides move closer to a potential agreement, according to a report by The New York Times.

The report said hard-line figures in parliament, state media and the Supreme National Security Council have publicly opposed concessions to Washington through rallies, media campaigns and political pressure, despite support for the talks from Iran’s leadership.

According to the newspaper, President Masoud Pezeshkian recently criticized state television for portraying negotiations as a failure and deepening divisions, while Iran’s negotiating team has continued discussions with the United States.

The report cited analysts and officials as saying the hard-line camp represents a minority view but retains influence within parts of the political establishment and among supporters of the Islamic Republic. It also described tensions between hard-line figures and members of the negotiating team over the direction of talks with Washington.