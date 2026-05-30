The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) outlined six requirements it says should form the basis of any future US-Iran nuclear agreement, arguing that weaker terms would leave Tehran with a pathway to nuclear weapons.

In a report released on Friday, FDD research fellow Andrea Stricker said any deal should require the recovery of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, a permanent ban on uranium enrichment and plutonium reprocessing, the dismantlement of enrichment and plutonium-related infrastructure, a full declaration of past nuclear weapons work, and unrestricted International Atomic Energy Agency inspections, including at military sites.

The report added that allowing Iran to retain enrichment capabilities or limiting inspections would undermine the effectiveness of any agreement.