FDD outlines six conditions for future Iran nuclear deal
The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) outlined six requirements it says should form the basis of any future US-Iran nuclear agreement, arguing that weaker terms would leave Tehran with a pathway to nuclear weapons.
In a report released on Friday, FDD research fellow Andrea Stricker said any deal should require the recovery of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, a permanent ban on uranium enrichment and plutonium reprocessing, the dismantlement of enrichment and plutonium-related infrastructure, a full declaration of past nuclear weapons work, and unrestricted International Atomic Energy Agency inspections, including at military sites.
The report added that allowing Iran to retain enrichment capabilities or limiting inspections would undermine the effectiveness of any agreement.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Friday that the United States has a “global obligation” to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.
“We still have global obligations to ensure that, say, Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon,” Hegseth said during remarks at the annual defense summit, which brings together senior security officials from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and US Naval Forces Central Command (USNAVCENT) issued a Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) Advisory Note on Friday warning of ongoing military operations in the northern Strait of Hormuz near the Musandam Peninsula, according to the official advisory.
The advisory said maritime activity in the area includes critical security risks and warned that military operations are ongoing in proximity to the waterway. It urged mariners to exercise extreme caution and remain alert to rapidly changing conditions.
The notice did not confirm specific threats such as mine-laying but advised vessels to maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 16, avoid traffic separation schemes where possible, and report suspicious activity.
The US military has not confirmed that Iran placed mines in the Strait of Hormuz despite continued searches of the critical waterway, NBC News reported on Friday, citing sources.
Military searches using underwater drones, robotic systems, and manned and unmanned aircraft have identified some objects that could resemble mines, but none have been definitively confirmed as such, the report said.
Despite Tehran’s firm demands for the immediate and unconditional release of $12 billion in cash upon the signing of an initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States, Qatari officials rejected the
According to a source close to a Qatari official involved in the discussions, Doha refused to transfer the funds directly or in cash to Iran. Instead, the money will only be made available as credit for Tehran to purchase essential goods and products directly from Qatar.
The restriction comes amid strong US opposition to granting Iran direct, unrestricted access to liquid financial assets.
The recent high-stakes visit of a senior Iranian delegation to Doha, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has ended in a major diplomatic setback for Tehran, an informed source with knowledge of the negotiations told Iran International.
Despite Tehran’s firm demands for the immediate and unconditional release of $12 billion in cash upon the signing of an initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States, Qatari officials rejected the request, agreeing to release only half of the amount under strict limitations, the source said.
According to a source close to a Qatari official involved in the discussions, Doha refused to transfer the funds directly or in cash to Iran. Instead, the money will only be made available as credit for Tehran to purchase essential goods and products directly from Qatar.
The restriction comes amid strong US opposition to granting Iran direct, unrestricted access to liquid financial assets.
Washington raised concerns that direct cash injections would provide the Iranian government with vital economic breathing room, allowing it to pay delayed public salaries and procure military equipment or other goods from foreign countries during a time of intense regional strain.
While Speaker Ghalibaf explicitly requested liquid financial assistance to ease Iran's severe domestic economic pressures, Qatar’s counteroffer effectively bars Iran from using the capital at its own discretion in a blow to Tehran’s strategy in US talks.
Rather than gaining direct access to the cash, Tehran is now forced to spend the capped credit line solely within the Qatari market for essential commodities.
To prevent the dispute from derailing the broader, highly sensitive framework talks with the United States, which aim to secure a regional ceasefire and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, all participating parties have reportedly agreed to keep the details of this financial disagreement strictly confidential.