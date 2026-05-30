Iran's war command threatens vessels over Hormuz transit rules
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned on Saturday that all commercial ships and oil tankers must use designated routes in the Strait of Hormuz and obtain permission from the IRGC Navy, threatening both non-compliant vessels and foreign military intervention.
The headquarters, Iran’s central wartime command body, said in a statement that due to what it called the “integrated nature” of the Strait of Hormuz route, all ships, commercial vessels and oil tankers are required to travel only through designated lanes and receive authorization from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.
“Any violation of these regulations will seriously endanger the security of their passage,” the statement said.
The command also warned that any action by military vessels to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt maritime traffic would be targeted by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic.