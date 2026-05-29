Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu views the emerging US-Iran agreement as a political and strategic disaster, while figures close to him blame President Donald Trump for blocking Israeli-backed plans to help topple Tehran’s leadership, Al-Monitor reported citing a senior political source.
The report said Netanyahu’s circle believes the Iranian government could have been toppled early in the war if Washington had backed Israeli plans, including a proposal involving Kurdish forces entering Iran under US and Israeli air cover.
A senior Israeli intelligence source said the Kurdish plan was detailed and had required major investment, but Washington “hit the brakes” at the last moment. The source said Trump also blocked other Israeli operational initiatives, warning that the consequences could be “disastrous and long-term.”
One Netanyahu associate said the prime minister’s “hands are tied” and that he can do little but “salute Trump.”
Netanyahu has reached the point where he longs for the days of President Joe Biden and even President Barack Obama, the political insider was quoted as saying.
The report also said the possible US-Iran agreement has fueled speculation that Netanyahu may consider stepping down before elections and seek a plea bargain in his corruption trial if the deal proves as damaging as Israel fears.
Iran has not reached a final understanding with the United States despite continued exchanges of messages and will wait to see whether Washington actually ends what Tehran calls an illegal naval blockade, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told state TV.
Baghaei said Iran “said goodbye to the language of ‘must’ 47 years ago” and that Western governments cannot dictate terms to the Islamic Republic.
“We make our own decisions based on the interests and rights of the Iranian people,” he said.
He also said what Washington has described as a naval blockade was illegal from the beginning, calling it both a violation of the ceasefire and a disruption of international freedom of navigation.
Baghaei said Tehran would wait to see whether the United States follows through in practice on its stated position or whether it is merely a “propaganda claim.”
“If they do it, it means stopping an unlawful act they started a few weeks ago and should never have committed in the first place,” he said.
On a possible understanding with Washington, Baghaei said messages were still being exchanged but no final agreement had been reached.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Pakistan’s “sincere diplomatic and mediation efforts” for peace and stability in the region and beyond during a meeting with Pakistan’s foreign minister in Washington, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.
"The Secretary thanked the Minister for the constructive role Pakistan continues to play in realizing President Trump’s vision for peace in the Middle East and its mediation efforts with Iran," the US State Department said.
"The Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister agreed upon the importance of working together to further strengthen a meaningful partnership that fosters security and prosperity for both Americans and Pakistanis."
No final understanding has been reached between Iran and the United States, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported, rejecting Trump’s remarks on lifting the naval blockade as unilateral and insisting Iran’s frozen assets must be addressed before any preliminary deal.
Tasnim said Trump’s comments should be viewed with skepticism, arguing that even if the naval blockade is lifted in practice, it would only amount to ending one violation of the ceasefire because the blockade should not have been imposed in the first place.
The outlet also dismissed claims by Trump and US media about the nuclear file as baseless, saying the current discussions do not involve details of the nuclear issue.
Tasnim said Trump’s insistence that Iran’s frozen funds will not be released only deepens Tehran’s doubts about Washington’s seriousness.
The Islamic Republic has repeatedly said the status of its frozen assets must be determined before any initial understanding is reached, the report added.
Claims by US President Donald Trump about a possible agreement with Iran are “a mix of truth and lies” and do not reflect the draft terms being reviewed in Tehran, IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported, citing informed sources.
The report said the draft agreement, framed as “commitment for commitment,” is in the final stages of approval in Iran but no definitive decision has yet been made.
According to Fars, Trump has claimed victory by presenting points that contradict the text of the draft, even as he says the US blockade will be lifted.
The report denied that Iran had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls or conditions, saying no such clause exists in the draft. It said Tehran would reopen the strait after the blockade is lifted, based on its own arrangements, which could include monitoring, inspections, services and security measures.
Fars also rejected Trump’s claim that Iran would dismantle or destroy its nuclear material, saying informed sources described the assertion as baseless and absent from the memorandum.
The report said the most important part of the draft is an immediate payment of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets, adding that Tehran would not enter any further phase of negotiations until the money is released.
It also said a full ceasefire in Lebanon in line with Hezbollah’s position was another key issue.
Fars said Iran would only move to the next stage of talks, including sanctions relief and the nuclear issue, if those conditions are resolved, and that any final agreement would be based on the Islamic Republic’s red lines and “complete distrust” of the United States.
The prospect of an interim agreement between Tehran and Washington has exposed deep divisions in Iran, with some officials presenting it as diplomatic progress while hardliners warn it could cross the Islamic Republic’s red lines.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was heading to the White House's Situation Room to make a final decision on an emerging deal with Iran, after saying parts of the arrangement had been agreed.
The remarks came one day after the US military struck an Iranian drone facility near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reportedly responded by targeting an American base in the region, believed to be located in Kuwait.
In Tehran, lawmakers aligned with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf — who is also leading Iran’s negotiating team — reacted positively to reports of progress, while hardline factions sharply criticized the negotiations.
Fada-Hossein Maleki, a member of parliament’s National Security Commission, spoke of “significant quantitative and qualitative progress” in the talks and claimed that “most proposals of the Islamic Republic have been accepted.”
According to Maleki, Iran’s main concern is “Trump’s unpredictability.” He also said Ghalibaf’s recent trip to Qatar focused on frozen Iranian assets and had produced positive results for Tehran.
By contrast, National Security Committee spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei criticized concessions in the negotiations during a televised interview. “Why should we even commit to the United States not to build a nuclear weapon?” he said.
Another lawmaker, Ruhollah Izadkhah, accused Ghalibaf of sidelining parliament. “Apparently, they intend to keep parliament shut so they can reopen the strait,” he said, adding: “The people will not allow it.”
Abolfazl Aboutorabi, another lawmaker, claimed that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s “red lines” regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue and compensation demands had been violated in the talks.
He accused Washington of trying to deceive Iran by offering “a lollipop” — referring to a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund without binding guarantees — in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He also predicted that the United States would attack Iran again after the World Cup and US congressional elections.
Parisa Nasr, a market specialist, accused the negotiators of “surrenderism”. Writing online, she said: “First they turn Iran’s strategic assets into bargaining chips; then they effectively transform these into burned cards and worthless leverage; and finally, by arguing that ‘we have no winning cards left,’ they drag the country from one pit into another colonial surrender agreement.”
Doubts about a lasting agreement
Some Iranian social media users argue that even a signed agreement would not prevent future war. Others fear that if a temporary arrangement evolves into a durable settlement, hopes for political change inside Iran will fade significantly. Many in this camp believe Trump has abandoned the Iranian people and left them alone.
Saeed Mohammadi-Jazi, a trader and financial analyst, wrote on X that within a few months either a comprehensive agreement would be reached — ensuring the survival of the current system — or the region would face a “big and final” war that would determine the fate of the Islamic Republic.
Another user wrote: “A real nuclear agreement seems unlikely. Both sides will use this temporary calm to prepare for the next round of conflict — a conflict that may resume within months.”
Some ordinary users have also criticized Washington for negotiating with the Islamic Republic.
One user wrote on X: “A temporary Iran-US agreement — if it is signed — will not end Iran’s crisis. A regime emerging from this war will be weaker externally but stronger internally, and financially integrated into the global economy without the slightest accountability for what it has done.”
“The people who came into the streets in January and were killed were used as bargaining chips in this equation and then discarded once the deal was completed,” the user added.
A nation suspended between war and peace
Many Iranians are following developments minute by minute with growing anxiety. Ordinary citizens say the prolonged atmosphere of uncertainty has become more exhausting than anything else.
Sima, a Tehran resident, said the feeling of living in a “neither war nor peace” situation has affected every aspect of her life and the lives of those around her.
“So many times we thought a deal was close, and then within hours everything suddenly changed, and the threat of war escalated again — like last night’s clashes in the Persian Gulf and Bandar Abbas,” she said. “I truly felt again as if I could hear planes and missiles above my head. Fortunately, so far, neither side has said these clashes mean the ceasefire has collapsed.”
On Iranian news websites, reports on gold and currency prices continue to dominate headlines. Amid soaring inflation and political instability that have weakened the national currency, many Iranians have turned to buying foreign currency and gold. Yet a temporary agreement could sharply reduce the value of those investments if markets suddenly fall.
Morteza, a Tehran-based engineer, said he converted all of his savings intended for buying a home into US dollars several months ago. Although he believes an agreement — especially one leading to sanctions relief — could improve the economy, he says the uncertainty keeps him awake at night.
“When I was a child, after the end of the Iran-Iraq war, many people — including my father — suffered huge losses when Iran accepted the ceasefire resolution,” he said.