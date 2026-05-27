President Donald Trump said Iran was very eager to reach an agreement with the United States but said talks had not produced a result so far.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump also said Washington was not satisfied with the current state of negotiations with Tehran.

In a separate interview with PBS News, Trump said Tehran would receive no concessions or sanctions relief in exchange for handing over its highly enriched uranium.

He said any such arrangement would not include the lifting of sanctions.