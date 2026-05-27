The White House’s Rapid Response 47 account rejected an Iranian state TV report about a claimed draft memorandum of understanding with the United States, calling it “not true” and “a complete fabrication.”

The post linked to a Fox News report saying Iranian state TV had published what it described as a new draft proposal for peace with the United States.

Fox said the claimed proposal still clashed with several major American red lines and reportedly included demands tied to Iran’s nuclear program and future enforcement measures, as well as the release of $20 billion in frozen funds.

“This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they ‘released’ is a complete fabrication,” Rapid Response 47 wrote on X. “Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out.”

Fox also reported that Vice President JD Vance said he remained hopeful an agreement could still be reached, but warned that the administration was focused on securing a deal that Iran would not violate in the future.