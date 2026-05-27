IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency reported, citing informed sources, that President Donald Trump may unilaterally announce in the coming hours that an agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic has been finalized.

Fars described such a possible move as an attempt to apply pressure and shape public perception before remaining disputes are fully resolved.

A member of Iran’s negotiating team told Fars that some issues remain unresolved and that there would be “no agreement” until all matters raised by the Islamic Republic are settled.

The source said Tehran would formally announce the result if those issues are fully resolved.