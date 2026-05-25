Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the Ministry of Communications to restore international internet access to its pre-January status, the ministry’s public relations chief said, according to Iranian state media.

ICT Minister Sattar Hashemi later told Shargh daily that the process of restoring the country’s internet access to its pre-January status has begun.

The semi-official news agency ISNA said Pezeshkian's order to restore internet access is expected to be implemented on Tuesday.

The IRGC-affiliated Fars News earlier questioned the administration’s authority to issue such an order, arguing that the decision to restrict internet access was made by the Supreme National Security Council and must therefore be reversed by the same body.