ICT Minister Sattar Hashemi later told Shargh daily that the process of restoring the country’s internet access to its pre-January status has begun.

The semi-official news agency ISNA said Pezeshkian's order to restore internet access is expected to be implemented on Tuesday.

The IRGC-affiliated Fars News earlier questioned the administration’s authority to issue such an order, arguing that the decision to restrict internet access was made by the Supreme National Security Council and must therefore be reversed by the same body.

The president's order came after the fourth meeting of the Special Task Force on Cyberspace Management ended with 9 votes in favor and 3 against reconnecting Iran to the global internet after more than 85 days of disruption.

Peyman Jebelli, the head of Iran’s state broadcaster, and Mohammad-Amin Aghamiri, secretary of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, were among the firm opponents of restoring international internet access, Faraz reported citing informed sources.

According to Faraz, Jebelli and Aghamiri remained strongly opposed to restoring international internet access until the end of the meeting.

Faraz said Aghamiri’s opposition was notable because the secretary of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace is appointed by the president. Although Aghamiri was first appointed under the previous administration, President Pezeshkian later kept him in the post.

The report said Aghamiri is now moving against the government’s position at a time when Pezeshkian says restoring internet access is one of his concerns.