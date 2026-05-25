US stock futures moved higher on Monday while oil prices and the dollar slipped as investors increasingly wagered that diplomacy could prevent a prolonged conflict involving Iran.

Nasdaq futures rose 0.89% and S&P 500 futures gained 0.6% in early trading, reflecting improving risk appetite across global markets.

At the same time, the dollar gave up some recent gains, with the euro rising 0.37% to $1.1646 and the Japanese yen strengthening to 158.85 per dollar as demand for traditional safe-haven assets eased.