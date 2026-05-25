Senator Chris Murphy said he welcomed signs the Iran war may be ending but accused President Donald Trump of leading the United States into a costly conflict that ultimately strengthened Tehran.

“If this deal with Iran is real, I will welcome it because every day this insane war goes on, America gets weaker,” Murphy wrote on X.

But he argued the reported agreement amounted to accepting terms favorable to Iran after failing to achieve key US objectives.

Murphy said Iran still retained its missile and drone programs as well as the ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Democratic senator also questioned whether any reported Iranian nuclear concessions would go beyond limits already included in the Obama-era nuclear deal.

“Our nation emerges humiliated,” he wrote.