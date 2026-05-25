Akbari Feyzabadi had been convicted on charges including moharebeh, or waging war against God, “deliberate destruction of public property, disrupting public order and collusion against national security,” Judiciary news outlet Mizan said.

The court cited what it described as the defendant’s confessions about carrying a handgun, appearing in the streets and opening fire during the unrest in Naein county, the report said.

The Supreme Court, judiciary said, upheld the ruling after reviewing the case file and found no flaws in the verdict, which it said was based on evidence, documentation and the defendant’s statements.

Cases involving espionage and national security accusations in the Islamic Republic have long drawn scrutiny from rights groups and lawyers over allegations of forced confessions, torture, restricted access to independent lawyers and denial of fair trial guarantees.

With Akbari Feyzabadi’s execution, at least 38 prisoners convicted on political or security-related charges have been executed in Iran since March 18, according to a tally based on publicly reported cases.

Rights group HRANA had previously said at least 52 prisoners facing political or security-related charges were executed during the past Iranian year.

Lawmakers back executions

On May 4, 63 members of parliament issued a statement thanking the judiciary for carrying out death sentences against January protest detainees and urged Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei to take what they called decisive and public action against the “main elements” behind the protests.

The judiciary’s media outlet reported Sunday that another political prisoner, Mojtaba Kian, was executed after being convicted in Alborz province of sending information about defense industry sites to networks linked to the United States and Israel during attacks on Iran.

Iranian security forces have arrested thousands of people across the country on political and security-related accusations since the start of US and Israeli attacks on Feb. 28.