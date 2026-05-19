The United States imposed fresh sanctions on an Iranian exchange house, front companies in several countries and 19 vessels accused of shipping Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals.

The Treasury Department sanctioned Iran-based Amin Exchange and companies it said operated in the UAE, Turkey and Hong Kong on behalf of Iranian banks.

“Iran’s shadow banking system facilitates the illicit transfer of funding for terrorist purposes,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The sanctions also targeted vessels including the Barbados-flagged LPG tanker Great Sail, the Palau-flagged products tanker Ocean Wave and the Panama-flagged chemical/oil tanker Swift Falcon.