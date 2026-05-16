An Iraqi man accused of ties to the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia has been charged in the United States over alleged plots targeting Jewish and American sites in Europe and the United States, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing court documents.

The report said US prosecutors identified the suspect as Mohammad al-Saadi and alleged he helped coordinate operations linked to Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi armed group aligned with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the report, al-Saadi was detained in Turkey and later transferred to the United States, where he appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Friday without entering a plea.