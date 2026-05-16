Iran has ordered an “immediate comprehensive response plan” to all operational levels of its armed forces following recent threats by US President Donald Trump, Nournews, a website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported, citing an informed military official.

“Under the issued directive, the smallest miscalculation or hostile action by the United States will face heavy and simultaneous fire against a diverse range of its interests and infrastructure in the region,” the official said.

The official said some of the restraints applied in previous military planning had been removed, and targets that were not struck during the war were now given operational priority.

Nournews said the plan takes into account seasonal vulnerabilities, summer climate conditions, energy pressures, logistical chokepoints, US regional and extra-regional weaknesses and global challenges.