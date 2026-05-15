US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping likely has influence over Iran, and warned he was losing patience with the talks.
“Xi probably has the ability to influence Iran,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity..
He added that "Iran leaders we are dealing with are reasonable,” warning that they should make a deal as he would not "be much more patient.”
The International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that continuing disruptions linked to the Iran war were pushing the global economy toward a more “adverse” scenario of weaker growth and rising inflation risks.
Last month, the IMF’s World Economic Outlook projected global growth of 3.1% in 2026 under its baseline scenario but cautioned that a prolonged conflict involving Iran could significantly worsen the outlook.
In its adverse scenario, the fund said persistently high oil prices, unstable inflation expectations and tighter financial conditions could slow global growth to 2.5%.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) accused the Trump administration on Thursday of refusing to provide Congress and the public with a formal legal justification for the war with Iran more than two months after hostilities began.
“It’s been 76 days since Trump launched his illegal war in Iran, and the Administration is STILL refusing to share with Congress or the public an official legal rationale for the conflict,” Kaine wrote on X.
Kaine also criticized the administration’s pushing for $1.5 trillion for the Pentagon. "Everything about that is ridiculous," he said.
CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper told a Senate hearing there was “no indication” and “no way we can corroborate” reports that US attacks struck civilian facilities in Iran.
His comments came after a New York Times investigation documented damage to dozens of civilian sites, including schools and healthcare facilities, during the conflict.
The report said at least 22 schools and 17 medical facilities were allegedly damaged or destroyed during the war, prompting renewed scrutiny of US targeting practices and civilian harm assessments.
A series of overnight earthquakes and a powerful dust storm rattled Tehran and nearby cities on Tuesday night, reviving fears of a catastrophic earthquake in a capital still psychologically scarred by recent war.
The seismic activity began with a mild 3.4-magnitude tremor before intensifying into a 4.6-magnitude earthquake later in the night. Several aftershocks continued into early Wednesday morning.
At the same time, a storm swept through Tehran, bringing severe dust, power outages and fallen trees. At least seven people were reportedly injured in the storm, though authorities said the earthquakes themselves caused no casualties or major damage.
Still, the tremors revived a long-standing fear in Tehran: the possibility of a devastating earthquake along the active fault lines beneath eastern Tehran and surrounding towns.
The big one may be overdue
ILNA quoted earthquake expert Fariborz Nateghi Elahi criticizing the lack of serious crisis planning for the major quake scientists have long warned about.
“We know an earthquake will happen,” he said. “Not on this scale, but something much, much larger.”
Eastern Tehran and nearby towns sit atop an active fault stretching at least 200 kilometers and capable of generating earthquakes above magnitude 7. Geologists say the fault typically produces a major earthquake roughly once every century.
Nearly 200 years have passed since the last truly destructive event. In 1830, a massive earthquake estimated at magnitude 7.1 devastated Tehran, then a relatively young capital.
Scientists now warn that pressure accumulated underground since then has left the fault in a critical state, primed for a major release of energy.
In December 2017, a 3.5-magnitude tremor caused widespread panic, sending residents into the streets and forcing many families to sleep in their cars overnight. This time, despite the stronger quake, the public reaction appeared noticeably more subdued.
Crisis fatigue
Some residents still spent the night in parks, streets or inside their vehicles, but many on social media said the trauma of recent air and missile attacks during two wars had numbed their reactions.
One psychologist writing on X suggested the muted response could be explained by “crisis fatigue.”
A social media user wrote: “The 2017 earthquake made Tehran residents sleep in their cars until morning. Streets were completely gridlocked, and gas stations were packed. Its magnitude? 3.5. Now our reaction is: ‘Oh, it’s just an earthquake,’ and we pull the blanket over our heads and go back to sleep. I think only a nuclear bomb could still move people in this country.”
Another user described how the storm initially triggered fears of renewed military attacks: “The storm started, windows were shaking, and I thought: ‘Is it fighter jets?’”
She said she then checked the news and realized it was just a storm, which briefly calmed her. “Then the earthquake came, and I thought: well, that’s nothing. Compared to war, everything feels like a joke.”
President Trump’s visit to Beijing appears to have confirmed two things about China’s approach to the Iran crisis: it is willing to help prevent further escalation, but not at Tehran’s expense.
Reports during and after the summit, including comments highlighted by Fox News, suggested China had signaled readiness to play a more active role in stabilizing the situation around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.
But any Chinese cooperation is likely to remain limited, transactional and tied to Beijing’s broader strategic priorities.
Read the full article here.