Iran won't return to talks without US confidence-building, IRGC general says
A senior IRGC commander said Tehran would not return to talks without US confidence-building steps, warning Washington that it has “no better option” than accepting Iran’s terms.
"A renewed war would certainly be to America’s detriment. Donald Trump does not like the texts sent by the Islamic Republic’s negotiating team, but he has no better option than accepting Tehran’s conditions," said Mohammad-Ali Jafari, the former IRGC chief-commander who currently heads the Guard's Cultural and Social Headquarters.