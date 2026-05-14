Ebrahim Azizi, head of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told the state TV that lawmakers had prepared several bills since the start of the March war, including one on “countermeasures by military and security forces.”

“We believe the vile president of the United States, the ominous and disgraceful Zionist prime minister, and the CENTCOM commander must be targeted and subjected to reciprocal action,” Azizi said.

“This is our right,” he added. “Just as our Imam was martyred, the president of the United States must be dealt with by any Muslim or free person.”

Azizi said the bill stipulates that “if any natural or legal person carries out this religious and ideological mission, the government is obliged to pay €50 million as a reward.”

Earlier in March, a mass text message sent to mobile users in Iran promoted what it described as an “international campaign to reward the assassination of Trump,” according to screenshots of the message shared with Iran International.

The message urged recipients to register their support through a website and to confirm participation by sending a number via SMS.

Tehran-based Didban Iran reported that the campaign has gained around 290,000 supporters, with total pledged amounts reaching $25 million.

In February, an undercover video shown in a Brooklyn courtroom was released capturing an alleged Iran-linked operative describing a 2024 plot to assassinate Trump.

The operative who prosecutors say tried to hire two men to kill Trump for $5,000 upfront demonstrated the plan by placing a vape pen on a napkin to signify his “target,” the hidden camera video released by the New York Post shows.

In November 2024, the US Department of Justice unsealed criminal charges regarding a thwarted plot by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to assassinate Trump prior to the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has been a target for assassination threats since he ordered the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force in Iraq.