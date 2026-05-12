A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with an arson attack at a former synagogue in east London, police said on Tuesday.

Counter Terrorism Policing London said Moses Edwards, of Wanstead, was charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at the former synagogue in Nelson Street, Tower Hamlets, on May 5.

Police said minor damage was caused to gates and a lock at the front of the building and no injuries were reported. Investigators said CCTV footage indicated the fire was started deliberately.

The former synagogue is in the process of being sold to a local Somali Muslim organization.

A 52-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation has been released on bail until August.