Iran executed Abdoljalil Shahbakhsh on Tuesday on accusations of armed rebellion through attacks on police sites and membership in a militant group in Sistan-Baluchestan province, the judiciary’s Mizan News reported.

The report said Shahbakhsh had been arrested during what it described as counterterrorism operations in eastern Iran.

The judiciary-linked outlet claimed he had left Iran illegally about six years ago to receive military training in a neighboring country.