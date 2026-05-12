Iraq and Pakistan cut separate deals with Iran to move oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing five sources with knowledge of the matter.

Iraq secured safe passage for two very large crude carriers, each carrying about 2 million barrels of crude, that passed through the strait on Sunday, according to the report.

Iraq is seeking Iran’s approval for more transits to protect oil revenues that make up 95% of its budget, the report added, citing an Iraqi oil ministry official.

Two tankers loaded with Qatari LNG are also heading to Pakistan under a separate bilateral agreement between Islamabad and Tehran, the report said, citing two unnamed industry sources.

The sources said neither Iraq nor Pakistan made direct payments to Iran or Iran’s Revolutionary Guards over the transits, and Qatar was not directly involved in the bilateral deals.