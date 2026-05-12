Saudi Arabia carried out strikes on Iran in late March - Reuters
Saudi Arabia carried out numerous unpublicized strikes on Iran in late March in retaliation for attacks on the kingdom during the Middle East war, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two Western officials briefed on the matter and two Iranian officials.
The attacks marked the first known direct Saudi military action on Iranian soil and reflected a more assertive Saudi posture toward its regional rival, the report said.
One Western official cited by Reuters described them as “tit-for-tat strikes in retaliation for when Saudi Arabia was hit.”