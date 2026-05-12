US President Donald Trump told reporters he does not think he would need “any help with Iran” when asked about a possible contribution by China.

“To be honest with you, they’re either going to do the right thing, or we’re just going to finish them off,” Trump said as he departed the White House for China.

"We're only making a good deal… their military is gone, it's wiped out, and we're only going to make a good deal and we'll see what happens."

Trump said the United States has Iran "very much under control."

"We're either going to make a deal, or they're going to be decimated. So either way, we win. But we'll beat them.