Second Qatari LNG tanker crosses Hormuz - Reuters
A second Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday since the start of the Iran war, Reuters reported, citing LSEG shipping data.
The vessel Mihzem departed Ras Laffan on Monday and crossed the strait on Tuesday, heading toward Pakistan’s Port Qasim, the report said.
The first tanker, Al Kharaitiyat, began crossing Hormuz on Saturday via an Iranian-approved northern route and completed the transit on Sunday.