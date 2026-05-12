Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed regional developments and Islamabad’s efforts to mediate an end to the Iran conflict, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

“Both sides underscored the importance of continuing a durable ceasefire and ensuring normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The call came ahead of planned talks in Beijing later this week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.