Senior US and Chinese officials agree that no country should be allowed to impose shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, the State Department told Reuters on Tuesday.

In a statement to Reuters, the US State Department said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the issue during an April phone call.

“They agreed that no country or organization can be allowed to charge tolls to pass through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz,” Reuters quoted State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott as saying.