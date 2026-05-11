Iran’s demand for war damages is among the issues frustrating US President Donald Trump as Washington and Tehran discuss a possible deal to end the war, the Associated Press reported, citing two regional diplomats.

The report cited diplomats as saying Trump was wary of the term “reparations” appearing in Iranian proposals because agreeing to it could be seen as acknowledging defeat.

One diplomat said Pakistan was working to broker a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the war and keeping wider talks going on unresolved issues.

The diplomat said Pakistan had support from other regional countries, and that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had been in contact with both sides and regional governments to help ensure the ceasefire holds, the war ends and the parties agree to in-person talks next week.