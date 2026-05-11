Iran warns armed forces will use any chance to respond
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that Tehran had not yet “settled score” with those who acted against the country, responding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments that the war with Iran was not over.
Esmail Baghaei said Iran’s armed forces would make the best use of any opportunity given to them.
“We have not settled score with those who acted against the Iranian people. If an opportunity is given to our armed forces, it will certainly be used in the best way,” he said.
Millions of people in Iran have spent more than 70 days dealing with widespread internet disruptions and restrictions that many residents say have disrupted their work, healthcare, daily lives and mental well-being.
Yet much of the international coverage surrounding Iran during this period has focused mainly on statements by officials of the Islamic Republic rather than the experiences of people living under the restrictions.
Businesses collapse
Hossein, a 33-year-old music teacher who previously held many of his classes online, said his work has effectively stopped since the beginning of the 12-day war in June.
“My students are inside and outside Iran, but because of the internet disruptions they can no longer attend classes,” he said. “My income has almost dropped to zero.”
Hossein said the economic pressure on his family has become severe.
“The Islamic Republic does not care about us, and the world also seems not to care about the swamp we are struggling in,” he said.
His wife, Mohaddeseh, used Instagram to sell homemade sweets and tomato paste before the restrictions intensified.
“We spent four years trying to move our lives forward despite all the difficulties, but these 70 days destroyed everything we had,” she said. “We spent the savings we had put aside to buy a house, and now we do not know how we will pay rent and living costs.”
Internet; a class-based commodity
Shahla, a 56-year-old mother of a son with autism, said online gaming had been one of the few calming spaces available for her child before the internet restrictions deepened.
“My son can no longer play online,” she said. “He is full of stress and aggression now and constantly clashes with us.”
Shahla criticized the rising cost of stable internet access and what she described as the “class-based” nature of internet availability in Iran.
“Do the people who turned the internet into a class privilege understand what families are going through?” she said.
She said she had spent years trying to create a calmer life for her son through counseling and therapy programs, but described the past 70 days as “a real hell.”
‘Not seen grandchildren for 70 days’
Mozhdeh, a 70-year-old retiree, said she was recently told to install the Iranian messaging app Baleh to book doctor appointments and receive medical test results.
“To register for a doctor’s appointment, I now have to install an application that people have repeatedly warned about in terms of security,” she said.
Mozhdeh’s children and grandchildren live outside Iran. Before the restrictions, she said she spoke with them daily through video calls. Now she relies mainly on short phone conversations.
“I am retired and cannot afford expensive internet access,” she said. “Why should people be forced into these conditions without any serious reaction?”
Public discussion about Iran, she said, often focuses almost entirely on the nuclear issue while the impact of restrictions on ordinary people receives little attention.
“If another country had cut internet access for 70 days and carried out arrests and executions every day, the global reaction would certainly be different,” she said.
Restrictions hit women-led businesses
Mahan, a fashion designer who has worked with Baluch women producing traditional needlework, said the restrictions have severely affected independent online businesses.
“For more than 70 days, we have not been able to register any new orders,” she said. “I am not only worried about myself. I am worried about the women whose only source of income depended on this work.”
Online sales, she said, had helped improve the economic situation of the women she worked with before the restrictions began.
Living in online silence
As internet restrictions in Iran entered a third month, many residents say they feel their voices are not being heard.
From education and healthcare to business activity and family communication, internet access has become an essential part of daily life for millions of people in Iran, residents say.
But amid political and security debates surrounding Iran, the experiences of people paying the daily cost of the restrictions continue to receive far less attention.
Iran executed political prisoner Erfan Shakourzadeh after convicting him of cooperating with US intelligence and Israel’s Mossad, the judiciary-linked Mizan news agency reported on Monday, as rights groups warn of a sharp rise in executions tied to political charges.
Shakourzadeh, Mizan said, had been recruited into a major scientific organization active in the satellite sector because of his expertise, but did not identify the institution or provide evidence supporting the espionage allegations.
The judiciary-linked outlet accused the 29-year-old of transferring classified information to “enemy services.”
Shakourzadeh, a master’s holder in aerospace engineering and graduate of Iran University of Science and Technology, was arrested in 2025 by the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organization on charges of spying and cooperating with hostile countries.
Rights groups said he spent nine months in solitary confinement before his execution.
Rights groups warned execution was imminent
The Tavana educational initiative reported on May 8 that Shakourzadeh had been transferred from Tehran’s Evin prison to Ghezel Hesar prison in Karaj for the implementation of his death sentence.
Rights organizations say authorities have intensified repression of political and civil activists since the outbreak of the war on February 28 and accelerated executions after the ceasefire in what campaigners describe as an effort to spread fear and deter dissent.
South Korea plans to respond to an attack on the HMM Namu cargo ship, the presidential Blue House said on Monday, adding that Seoul was unaware at this point what role, if any, Iran had in the incident.
The Blue House strongly condemned the strike on the vessel operated by a Korean shipper in the Strait of Hormuz, saying attacks on commercial vessels could not be justified.
Seoul has confirmed debris from flying objects involved in the attack and would be able to reach a conclusion based on forensic work by experts, according to the Blue House.