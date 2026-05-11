Yet much of the international coverage surrounding Iran during this period has focused mainly on statements by officials of the Islamic Republic rather than the experiences of people living under the restrictions.

Businesses collapse

Hossein, a 33-year-old music teacher who previously held many of his classes online, said his work has effectively stopped since the beginning of the 12-day war in June.

“My students are inside and outside Iran, but because of the internet disruptions they can no longer attend classes,” he said. “My income has almost dropped to zero.”

Hossein said the economic pressure on his family has become severe.

“The Islamic Republic does not care about us, and the world also seems not to care about the swamp we are struggling in,” he said.

His wife, Mohaddeseh, used Instagram to sell homemade sweets and tomato paste before the restrictions intensified.

“We spent four years trying to move our lives forward despite all the difficulties, but these 70 days destroyed everything we had,” she said. “We spent the savings we had put aside to buy a house, and now we do not know how we will pay rent and living costs.”

Internet; a class-based commodity

Shahla, a 56-year-old mother of a son with autism, said online gaming had been one of the few calming spaces available for her child before the internet restrictions deepened.

“My son can no longer play online,” she said. “He is full of stress and aggression now and constantly clashes with us.”

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Shahla criticized the rising cost of stable internet access and what she described as the “class-based” nature of internet availability in Iran.

“Do the people who turned the internet into a class privilege understand what families are going through?” she said.

She said she had spent years trying to create a calmer life for her son through counseling and therapy programs, but described the past 70 days as “a real hell.”

‘Not seen grandchildren for 70 days’

Mozhdeh, a 70-year-old retiree, said she was recently told to install the Iranian messaging app Baleh to book doctor appointments and receive medical test results.

“To register for a doctor’s appointment, I now have to install an application that people have repeatedly warned about in terms of security,” she said.

Mozhdeh’s children and grandchildren live outside Iran. Before the restrictions, she said she spoke with them daily through video calls. Now she relies mainly on short phone conversations.

“I am retired and cannot afford expensive internet access,” she said. “Why should people be forced into these conditions without any serious reaction?”

Public discussion about Iran, she said, often focuses almost entirely on the nuclear issue while the impact of restrictions on ordinary people receives little attention.

“If another country had cut internet access for 70 days and carried out arrests and executions every day, the global reaction would certainly be different,” she said.

Restrictions hit women-led businesses

Mahan, a fashion designer who has worked with Baluch women producing traditional needlework, said the restrictions have severely affected independent online businesses.

“For more than 70 days, we have not been able to register any new orders,” she said. “I am not only worried about myself. I am worried about the women whose only source of income depended on this work.”

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Online sales, she said, had helped improve the economic situation of the women she worked with before the restrictions began.

Living in online silence

As internet restrictions in Iran entered a third month, many residents say they feel their voices are not being heard.

From education and healthcare to business activity and family communication, internet access has become an essential part of daily life for millions of people in Iran, residents say.

But amid political and security debates surrounding Iran, the experiences of people paying the daily cost of the restrictions continue to receive far less attention.