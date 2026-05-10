Iran’s Ettela'at newspaper urged officials not to underestimate what it described as the United Arab Emirates’ “plots” against Iran, accusing Abu Dhabi’s ruler of trying to draw the United States and Israel back into conflict with Tehran.

The UAE leadership was seeking to weaken Iran’s position in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf in order to restore its regional dominance and preserve “profitable networks” tied to trade, oil and money laundering, the newspaper wrote.