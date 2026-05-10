Iran MP says Hormuz will not return to previous state
Regional countries should coordinate with Tehran to achieve calm and understand Iran’s power, a member of the Iranian parliament’s Energy Committee said on Sunday.
“The Strait of Hormuz will no longer return to its previous situation, and the Islamic Republic emphasizes maintaining this strategic position,” Ahmad Moradi added.
Moradi said regional countries should not be “deceived” by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.