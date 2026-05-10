US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said he expected Iran to respond “very soon” to the latest US peace proposal.

“Things are tough for the leaders of Iran right now, and I think they’ve got growing motivation to make a deal,” Wright told Face the Nation on CBS News.

Wright said the United States expected the eventual outcome to include free passage through the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran’s nuclear program.

“At the end of the day, we’ll have free flow of traffic through the Straits of Hormuz, and we will have an end to the Iranian nuclear program,” he said.

Wright said ending Iran’s nuclear program would most likely be achieved through negotiations, but “doesn’t necessarily have to be achieved by negotiation.”