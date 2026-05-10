Iran’s Oil Terminals Company denied reports of an oil leak near Kharg Island on Sunday after satellite imagery appeared to show a large slick west of Iran’s main oil export hub in the Persian Gulf.

The company’s chief executive said inspections had found no evidence of leaks from storage tanks, pipelines, loading facilities or tankers operating near the island.

He said Iranian teams had carried out additional field inspections and laboratory testing after the reports emerged and had not identified “even the smallest trace” of leakage.