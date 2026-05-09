An Iranian lawmaker rejected claims that Tehran had dumped oil into the sea near Kharg Island after satellite images showed large oil slicks around the key export hub.

Jafar Pourkabgani, a member of parliament representing Bushehr province, said the slicks were caused by “oil residue and ballast water waste from European tankers” discharged into the sea.

“This claim is false and part of the enemy’s psychological operation,” he wrote on X, referring to allegations that Iran had released oil because storage tanks were full.

Satellite images published on Friday appeared to show large oil slicks around Kharg Island, with some reports estimating the affected area at around 40 square kilometers.

Experts cited by Fox News said the slick could be linked to operational strain in Iran’s oil export system, though the exact cause has not been independently confirmed.



Image credit: EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTIN/Handout via Reuters



